Zacks: Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.63). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DermTech.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $79,407.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $3,047,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,756,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

