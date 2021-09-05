Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Model N by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. 164,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,512. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

