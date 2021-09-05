Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report $138.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 566,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.64. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

