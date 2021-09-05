Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHMI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 112,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,527. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

