Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

