Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $195,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APDN opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

