yieldwatch Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $168,610.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00158714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00189297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.25 or 0.07832094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,969.96 or 0.99300953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00982624 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.