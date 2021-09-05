Yext’s (YEXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

YEXT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

