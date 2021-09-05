Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yext traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 18854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

YEXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,649.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 132.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 383,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

