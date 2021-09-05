Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $16.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $8,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

