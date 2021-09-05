Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to Buy at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.