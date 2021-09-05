Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $54.74 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

