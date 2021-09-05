Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0755 on Top Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $606,377.54 and approximately $88,929.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.17 or 0.07652014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00437771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $742.84 or 0.01438613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00140751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.00619566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00608975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.69 or 0.00377040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005712 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.