WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.