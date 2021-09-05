Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:MRW traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 290 ($3.79). 8,250,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,077. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.36. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

