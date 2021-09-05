William Wyatt Sells 24,250 Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total value of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,390 ($44.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Caledonia Investments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,435 ($44.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,280.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,031.72.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

