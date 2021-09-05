Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Wilder World has a market cap of $143.83 million and $7.39 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.68 or 0.00826104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047261 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,552,050 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

