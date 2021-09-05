Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives $54.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 422,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.96. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

