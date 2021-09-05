Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

