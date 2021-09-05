Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

