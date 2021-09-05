Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

EMD stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

