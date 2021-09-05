Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $9.27 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $69.62. 1,606,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

