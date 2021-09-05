Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.43. 1,333,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,068. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $333.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

