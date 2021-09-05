Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $31.14 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.34. 2,775,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,887. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

