Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $15.05 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

NYSE PPG traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $155.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

