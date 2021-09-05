WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Cap Hits $111.80 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $111.80 million and $16.23 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00159766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00228507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.89 or 0.07902721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,080.53 or 0.99794182 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00987358 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

