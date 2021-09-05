Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $115.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. Ambarella has a one year low of $46.99 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

