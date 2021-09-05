WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 828 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

