WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 751 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in PayPal by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $289.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

