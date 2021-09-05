WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 111,250 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,250 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $65.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

