WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 183.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 260,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.0% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 37,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $332.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $333.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day moving average is $260.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.