WealthShield Partners LLC Has $148,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $38.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

