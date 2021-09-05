WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $937.28 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $899.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $835.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

