WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 103.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $241.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.22. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $248.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,698. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.