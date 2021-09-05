WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 205.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $81.65 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

