WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

