WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of MUA stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.