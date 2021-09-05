Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €60.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.33 ($74.51).

ETR:COK opened at €55.90 ($65.76) on Thursday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €57.66 ($67.84). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

