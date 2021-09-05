Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Reduced by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,399,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,146,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,740,000 after purchasing an additional 375,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 3,338,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

