Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several brokerages have commented on WNC. Stephens lowered their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

WNC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. 239,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,881. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

