W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $429.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

