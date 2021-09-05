W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $463.00.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.65. The stock had a trading volume of 226,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,840. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.17 and its 200 day moving average is $431.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

