Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,447,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,851 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

