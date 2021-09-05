VNX (VNXLU) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,376.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, VNX has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. VNX has a market cap of $1.31 million and $6,376.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.00800402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047857 BTC.

About VNX

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

