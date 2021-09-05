Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Scott Wyatt Sells 455,000 Shares

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) insider Scott Wyatt sold 455,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50), for a total value of A$955,500.00 ($682,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.90.

Get Viva Energy Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Viva Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.