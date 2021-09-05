Virtue Poker (VPP) Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00157415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00187246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.14 or 0.07820938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.86 or 0.99593828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.00991342 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

