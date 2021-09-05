Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,560,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 263.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 296,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,883 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $926.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

