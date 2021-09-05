Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 205,446 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,157 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OSBC opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 9,544 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $110,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 40,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,603 shares of company stock valued at $912,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.