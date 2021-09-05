Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 264.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,105 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Insight Enterprises worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $891,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $101.17 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.