Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 315,805 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLCA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 3.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

